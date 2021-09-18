Westpac Banking Corp Sells 66,491 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,491 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $19,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,858,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,365. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.34.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

