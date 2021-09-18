Westpac Banking Corp Sells 37,871 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,871 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.52. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

