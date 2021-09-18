Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,795 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $25,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average is $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

