West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.01. 229,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $713,562,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,254,000 after buying an additional 2,118,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,522,000 after buying an additional 845,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.