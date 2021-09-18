Wells Fargo & Company Increases Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $112.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LNG. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.25.

LNG opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $92.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,294 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,265 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $157,486,000. Amundi bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $97,503,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 224.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after acquiring an additional 887,145 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

