Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.32. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 79.2% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 19,945 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 85.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 59,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 69.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,622,000 after buying an additional 200,383 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 71.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

