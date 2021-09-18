Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Warburg Research to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of WKRCF opened at $30.31 on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.