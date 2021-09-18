VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Get VSE alerts:

NASDAQ VSEC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.06. 116,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,705. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.15 million, a P/E ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VSE by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in VSE by 101,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in VSE by 94.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VSE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.