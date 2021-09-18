Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Head-To-Head Survey

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Support.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Support.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Support.com has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -31.15% N/A -14.49% Support.com -8.53% -8.90% -7.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vivint Smart Home and Support.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75 Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 105.93%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Support.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Support.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 1.87 -$595.20 million ($2.56) -4.41 Support.com $43.86 million 6.52 $450,000.00 N/A N/A

Support.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivint Smart Home.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. The firm technology support services programs help consumers to create new revenue streams and deepen customer relationships. The company was founded by Cadir B. Lee and Mark Jonathan Pincus on December 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

