VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the August 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of QQQN stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $35.84.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 4,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.