Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 978 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $188,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,605,311. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMI opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.08 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.