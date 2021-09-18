Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 432 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 191.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after buying an additional 264,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,875.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,517,922. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

