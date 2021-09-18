Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 165 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 289.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $69.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.91. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

