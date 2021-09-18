Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

