Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $419,000 Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,831,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of NOW by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NOW by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in NOW by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in NOW by 7.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

DNOW opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

