VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Update

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,420,000 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 66,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSE:VICI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. 13,418,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,151. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
