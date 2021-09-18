VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Update

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,420,000 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 66,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. 13,418,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,151. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

