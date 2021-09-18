Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 399 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 302,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,854 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $3.80 on Friday, reaching $459.51. 3,409,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

