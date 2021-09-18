Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 2,384 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 313.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after buying an additional 1,432,675 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,800,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,053. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

