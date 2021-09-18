Vantage Consulting Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Twitter by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,813,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,199,914. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.94.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,677 shares of company stock worth $5,859,013 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.