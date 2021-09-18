Vantage Consulting Group Inc Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,739. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.49. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MNST shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

