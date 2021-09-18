Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 84.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.02. 6,201,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

