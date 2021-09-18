Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 1,616 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 224,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 103.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in ONEOK by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 89,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 39,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,598,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,466. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

