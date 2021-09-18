VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 945,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 21,539,066 shares.The stock last traded at $30.74 and had previously closed at $32.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.