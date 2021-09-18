VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 945,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 21,539,066 shares.The stock last traded at $30.74 and had previously closed at $32.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

