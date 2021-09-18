Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Up 77.3% in August

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the August 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.03. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

