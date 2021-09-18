Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Short Interest Down 45.1% in August

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,170,000 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 43,990,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,015,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,584,471. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. Vale has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Vale’s previous dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

