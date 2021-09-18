Vabble Tops 24 Hour Volume of $323,007.00 (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. Vabble has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and approximately $323,007.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vabble has traded 157.2% higher against the US dollar. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00131826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Vabble Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,608,359 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

