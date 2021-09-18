USDX Market Cap Tops $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005416 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014279 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

