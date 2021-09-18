US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Grupo Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

