US Bancorp DE Buys 516 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 506.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 151,625 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,086,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 83,649 shares during the last quarter.

BLOK opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $62.94.

