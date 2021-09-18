US Bancorp DE Buys 3,233 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.78. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

