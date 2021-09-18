US Bancorp DE Buys 1,644 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $73.62 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $114.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

