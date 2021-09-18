US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carvana were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.85.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.80, for a total value of $14,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,258,434 shares of company stock valued at $413,592,449. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $330.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of -282.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

