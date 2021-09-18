Urus Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00130281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

