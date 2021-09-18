Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Receives $21.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

UBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 402,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,157. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $775.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

