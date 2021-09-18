Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Universal Display posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%.

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $3.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,233. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.21. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $161.01 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth $90,508,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 278.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 171,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

