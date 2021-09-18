United Maritime Capital LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

United Maritime Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Plug Power by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $26.47. 23,850,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,602,201. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

