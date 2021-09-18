United Maritime Capital LLC Has $471,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Maritime Capital LLC lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 27.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

UAL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,743,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,736,151. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

