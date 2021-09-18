United Maritime Capital LLC Buys 4,250 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares makes up approximately 3.3% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of TNA stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $86.76. 8,376,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,024,292. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $108.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.93.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

