UniMex Network (UMX) Price Reaches $1.07 on Major Exchanges

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002221 BTC on major exchanges. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $84,561.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00072031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00121466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00174106 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.98 or 0.07107826 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,106.56 or 0.99864344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.34 or 0.00845588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,890,162 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

