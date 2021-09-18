UniLayer 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.38 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last week, UniLayer has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001652 BTC on exchanges. UniLayer has a market cap of $17.60 million and $5.38 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00059457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00134466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About UniLayer

LAYER is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,997,193 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.