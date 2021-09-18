Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Down 53.0% in August

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the August 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.7 days.

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $15.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNIEF shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

