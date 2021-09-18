Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce $12.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.70 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $46.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $47.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.98 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.81. 2,566,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,901. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 86.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,191,000 after purchasing an additional 406,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.