Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 155.2% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VEEE opened at $3.58 on Friday. Twin Vee PowerCats has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51.

Get Twin Vee PowerCats alerts:

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.