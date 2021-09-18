TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TTEC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.83. 243,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TTEC has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.93.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 891.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after acquiring an additional 328,581 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,698,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,460,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

