Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives $22.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRIL. Craig Hallum lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities lowered Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,221. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.