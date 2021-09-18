Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives $22.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRIL. Craig Hallum lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities lowered Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.
In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of TRIL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,221. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.
Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile
Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
