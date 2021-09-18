Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$3.70

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCW. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.97.

TCW stock opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$1.06 and a 12-month high of C$2.81. The stock has a market cap of C$682.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.38.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

