Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

