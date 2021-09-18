Travala.com Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Travala.com has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $184.55 million and $12.42 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.59 or 0.00007416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00175241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.47 or 0.07166053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,296.96 or 0.99870643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00847550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,460,587 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

