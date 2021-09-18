Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.35. 20,936,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,067,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Transocean has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 979.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

