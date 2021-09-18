TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

TRSWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

